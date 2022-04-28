Meet Dr. Reyes Gauna, PJUSD’s new superintendent

It’s been 15 years since Patterson’s current Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano started overseeing the district, first as an Assistant Superintendent. The announcement of his retirement to the School Board of Trustees last year was met with much emotion, but Alfano wanted to ensure that adequate time was given to search for his successor.
“Having a year to plan for this, I think is a smart move,” said Alfano to the Board of Trustees last year. “I look forward to working with you [search for a new Superintendent]. I’d like to go out leaving the district and community in good shape and I’m looking forward to spending more time with my children who are now spread out in three different time zones across the country.”
What followed Alfano’s announcement was a carefully planned, thorough search for a successor which included not just Alfano himself, but also the School Board of Trustees and a professional search firm which acted as a neutral party.
Fast-forward 15 months to a school board meeting in April 2022 and Dr. Reyes Gauna, accompanied by his wife Haydee and two of his three children, Christopher and Katelyn, both High Schoolers, was seated with the public awaiting his moment to introduce himself as the new Superintendent.
When Dr. Gauna’s moment arrived, he walked over to the lectern grinning from ear to ear and gave his introduction speech, twice. Once in English, and again in Spanish. To two Patterson High School students in attendance, Gauna looked over to them and said he already cared for them deeply, even though he didn’t even know them. He said all the right things. The sadness of Dr. Alfano’s retirement seemed, for the moment at least, to be lifted by his charismatic successor.
A first-generation Latino born and raised in San Joaquins’ French Camp, Dr. Gauna comes to Patterson with a great deal of experience and growth mindset. His career working within a school district started as a custodian and continued evolving. From a custodian to a campus safety monitor. A provision teacher for K-8 to teaching adult education. A counselor to head counselor to assistant principal and eventually a principal. A regional director who oversaw 15 different schools to an assistant superintendent for Stockton Unified and most recently, as superintendent of Byron Unified School District in Contra Costa County. Effective immediately, Dr. Gauna will serve as the deputy superintendent working directly under Dr. Alfano before finally taking over the position on his own this Summer.
Dr. Gauna has found a home as the superintendent for the Patterson Joint Unified School District. While he speaks highly of the Byron Unified staff and community, Gauna also wanted the opportunity to oversee a traditional K through 12 model as opposed to the K through 8 instituted at Byron.
“Byron will always have a wonderful soft-spot in my heart and I thank the community here, the parents and the students,” said Gauna. “But I come from a K-12 model and that’s what attracted me about Patterson.”
Attending San Joaquin' Delta College, Gauna transferred to National University before completing his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Concordia University Irvine.
Excited to work in Patterson, Dr. Reyes Gauna knows exactly what the town will ask of him, and that’s to be no less than the type of pillar Dr. Alfano has been not only for the district, but for the community as well.
“I believe strongly that the superintendent should try to be out in the community,” said Gauna. “I attended the city council meeting last night, and I will be attending different organizational meetings in the community. [I plan] on reaching out to [religious groups in the community] and businesses [as well] to ensure an open line of communication, connection and to collaborate and represent our district staff and community with all the honor and respect that comes with the job.”
At last month's rally at downtown El Circulo in support of the School District and against the approval of residential developments without mitigation agreements between the city and district, Dr. Gauna, wearing a PJUSD polo and sunglasses, was sandwiched between parents, community members and school employees holding a sign that read “Can you hear us now?” Current Superintendent, Dr. Phil Alfano, was also at the rally making his rounds around the circle, shaking hands and rallying district staff and community members. Gauna plans to follow the foundation that Alfano has set and admires the work he’s done for the district and community.
“[Dr. Phil Alfano] has done an amazing job with his team, with the staff, with our community and the trustees have done a great job,” said Gauna.
When asked about goals for the district, Dr. Gauna focused on immediate goals and stressed the importance of learning from Dr. Alfano, district staff, the community and the board of trustees.
“My first goal is to listen. I don’t want to be a superintendent who comes in and wants to change everything,” said Gauna. “I think a smart, respectful superintendent will do his or her best to listen and learn. [Especially here] everything that’s been going on in the district and the community has been great. My second goal is to visit every school site, visit staff, visit classrooms and get to know everyone. My third goal is on development. I want to continue to collaborate with the city council and the developers to ensure the growth we are seeing in housing is matched by the support in our schools and our students. Building homes is not a bad thing, but we need to ensure that we are providing the schools with the support for our students as our community continues to grow.”
For those wondering if Dr. Gauna had any familiarity or any connection with Patterson before accepting the position as the new superintendent, rest assured that he’s very familiar.
“I have friends that live in Patterson,” said Gauna. “I’ve been to Patterson [many times]. My son’s played football, my daughter cheered through Pop Warner and we have come to Patterson to compete. I’m very familiar and very fond of Patterson. I was very excited when [the superintendent] opening was available. I feel that Patterson is a growing community that has excelled in twenty-first century learning…I love the programs that we offer [like the logistics program at PHS] and how they have collaborated with different companies and the community. With time, I’m excited to speak about Patterson like I’ve always been here.”
Dr. Reyes Gauna will officially succeed Dr. Phil Alfano as the new superintendent for the Patterson Joint Unified School District on June 30, 2022.
“I’d like to thank the board [of trustees] for selecting me [as the new superintendent]. It’s an honor and I’m still over the moon. I’d like the community to know that I believe that our students are a priority. I also believe that it’s important to support our staff and collaborate with community members, especially the parents. I’m here to listen. I’m here to learn and to be an advocate for students, for our district and I’m going to be here for a very long time to help support students, staff, our community and parents. I’m very excited to join the Patterson community and family.”
