Meet new Apricot Valley Assistant Principal, Sharile Abbasi

New Assistant Principal at Apricot Valley Elementary School, Sharile Abbasi, has big plans as he starts his new administrative role this school year.
Abbasi, a graduate of Turlock High, was born in Iran in 1986. His parents moved to the United States four years after he was born so that he and his brother could have a better life, something that Abbasi says motivates him every day.
“My parents left everything behind in the Middle East, they had really good lives and did well for themselves but unfortunately the direction that the country was going in, my brother and I wouldn’t have those same opportunities,” said Abbasi. “[My family] came to the United States so that we could better ourselves and that’s something that motivates me on a daily basis. My parents leaving everything behind so that we can have this opportunity, that motivates me more than anything else...None of what I’m doing right now would be possible if my parents didn’t make that conscious decision to leave. I’m eternally grateful for that.”
Abbasi got into education about 10 years ago working as a Resource Specialist for Turlock Unified School District. Prior to becoming a classroom teacher, Abbasi had worked in a school district since he was 21 years old, first as a campus supervisor, and then as a paraeducator.
A graduate of CSU Stanislaus, Abbasi graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in History before attending graduate school at Brandman University where he completed his credentials in Mild-Moderate Education and Master of Arts in Teaching. After that, Abbasi went back to CSU Stanislaus to earn his Administration credentials so that he could fulfill his desire to have a larger role in the education system.
“To be honest with you, I just always had that aspiration [to have a larger role]...I want to be significant in my role and when you can be in that leadership position you can instill some of your beliefs of what you think is effective education. You can instill a culture.”
Improving attendance and establishing a positive culture are some of Abbasi’s goals as he takes over the Assistant Principal position at Apricot Valley. Abbasi believes that by improving attendance, it will allow students more time to learn about how to behave in a school setting. He believes that student’s learning how to behave properly is something that is just as important as some of the other subjects that are taught to them.
“I want to improve with our attendance and establish a PBIS culture, which is Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports and not incentivize these kids to do what is right and what is expected of them, but [instead] I want to create a mentality where positive behaviors in a school setting are ingrained in them. I want them to know that these behaviors are expected of them just like we teach them how to do math, and how to read. Some of these kids you tell to behave correctly but they don’t know what that looks like. [I want to] teach them what the expected behaviors are in a school setting and a lot of that starts with attendance...We have phenomenal teachers here at Apricot Valley, and if the students are there on a regular basis and exposed to this plan, I’m highly motivated and it has the potential to be highly successful.”
As for what excites him most about the coming school year, Abbasi says he is looking forward to having the kids back on campus, saying that it excites him more than anything. He wants to remind the students that the Apricot Valley staff is there for them, and that they are loved and cared for both academically and emotionally. Abbasi is also looking forward to building lasting relationships with students, parents, teachers and members of the Patterson community and thanks the Patterson Joint Unified School District for giving him his first Administrative role since completing his credentials last December.
“I’ll always be thankful for Patterson for giving me this shot...I’m looking forward to working alongside my Principal, Shelby Huerta, and I’m excited to grow in whatever capacity and to be significant and make some long lasting changes in Patterson.”
