Over the past 11 months, I have had the privilege of opening up our church facility to be a place people could come and have their need for food met. The ChurchWithOutWalls Food Pantry has given out over 6,000 boxes of food (130-200 families per week). It has been a life changing experience for everyone volunteering, donating, and receiving. Somehow, in this shared experience of “meeting a need”, lives are being changed. I love reminding the volunteers that we are having the privilege of being the hands and feet of Jesus.
In the story of Jesus, there are many accounts of Jesus coming to the most marginalized people; those victimized by circumstances, and simply asking them, “What do you need?” He didn’t judge them. Instead, with great compassion, he gave them just what they needed. As Jesus impacted lives coming from so many different situations, by meeting their needs, people were being healed physically, emotionally, spiritually and socially. The cultural response was that people were bringing all those, whom they knew had a need, to Jesus. They came with great faith, hope, and expectation.
The church is defined as the “body of Christ”. The church as a community is called to be Jesus. For many in our world, their experience with the church has been something quite different. If we are to be Jesus in our community, it seems that people would come seeking us, in times of great need. As they come, they would be received without judgement and extended great compassion through the meeting of every need.
At a time where there is great need, God continues to meet needs through His people. We have discovered that we have been blessed to be a blessing, and God continues to bless us with unexpected miracles every week so that we can meet every need. It is changing our hearts and the hearts of those who come. I love how our town has rallied around this moment with great faithfulness and enthusiasm. At a time of great diversity, we are being united through compassion, generosity, and kindness. People are experiencing it and continue to come and bring others in need.
So this coming week, look around you and see how you might have an opportunity be the hands and feet of Jesus by simply meeting the needs of another.
For more ChurchWithOutWalls Food Pantry info: www.ChurchWithOutWalls.online
By Pastor Peter Foster, The Gathering Covenant Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
