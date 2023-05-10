Melba Mae Osnes died peacefully on April 26, 2023, just a few days from her 100th birthday.
Melba was born to Harry and Myrtle (Lackore) Baker, and raised in Forest City, Iowa. Born into a large family, she helped raise and
educate her younger siblings. Following high school graduation, she worked as a teacher in a one-room country schoolhouse in rural Iowa. In the years thereafter, Melba moved to California and established a life with her husband, Sverre/Ozzie Osnes. They spent over 60 years of their lives together as proud residents and business owners in Patterson. Melba was an active member in the Patterson community and member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
Melba had a warm, loving smile that lit up an entire room. She enjoyed crocheting, playing the organ and rolling up Norwegian krumkake cookies to be devoured by her family. She was best known as a devoted christian woman, an adoring wife, devoted mother and proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Sid Osnes, Gayle (Osnes) Weiss, and Chris Christiansen, and great-grandchildren, Brycen and Raymond Osnes, Logan and Mason Weiss, and Brody Christiansen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sverre Osnes, son, David Osnes and daughter, Marilyn (Osnes) Christiansen.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 20th at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Patterson.
Donations may be made to: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 650 W. Las Palmas Avenue, Patterson, CA 95363.
