Memorial service for Patterson sports legend, Keith Parker set for this weekend

A memorial service for Patterson sports legend Keith Parker will be held at the Patterson Community Stadium this Saturday, April 2.
Parker was born at Patterson’s Del Puerto Hospital in 1972. He was a prominent figure in High School athletics not only as an athlete, but as a coach.
In addition to coaching for Patterson High, Keith coached Shiloh Youth Baseball, Modesto High School, Central Catholic and most recently as a member of the Hughson High School football coaching staff before he passed away on Friday, February 25. Parker also coached the Patterson Ravens very first Varsity Youth Football team.
“I feel the best way to honor Keith is by bringing him home to where his life began, a full-circle,” said wife Christy Parker.
Speakers at the memorial service will include his former coach Craig Bettencourt, as well as coaches from Modesto High, Central Catholic, Hughson and players from Shiloh.
“He was a phenomenal coach. Kids are just driven towards him. He kept in touch with so many of the students and they would just light-up if they ever ran into him somewhere.”
Keith’s passing was a shock to his family. He just turned 50 last month while hospitalized at Memorial in Modesto where he received an emergency triple bypass surgery. While the exact cause of death remains unanswered, Christy Parker hopes to receive some closure by allowing the Patterson community an opportunity to say their goodbyes.
“If you ask anyone that lived in town when he was around, they would agree that Patterson has lost one of the good guys. I want to bring him home to his hometown of Patterson so that the community that knows him and still loves him can say goodbye.”
The memorial service will take place at 7:15 p.m. at the Patterson Community Stadium on Saturday, April 2. The service will be open to the public and community members are encouraged to wear their school colors or sports jerseys.
