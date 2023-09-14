The local nonprofit Invest In Me will be holding its fifth annual Mental Wellness Summit on September 16 at the Hammon Senior Center. Organized by a PHS graduate, this event will include interactive workshops, open conversations about mental wellness, community resources, and more. While the summit will touch on many topics, this year will focus on gaslighting and how to handle it.
A student panel will also discuss mental wellness and a Words of Affirmation activity. Currently a student at Cal State Fullerton, Charlotte Jones is heading up this project. She first organized it as a PHS senior and has continued to hold it every year since. “I believe that this event is extremely important,” she said. “Everyone needs help at one point or another in their lives. Everyone knows someone who will need help. Knowing where to look for that help is vital. This event provides students with the information and resources they need to do so.”
Jones explained that previous years have seen many students gain knowledge and resources that will help them in their lives. They also learn how much support the Patterson community has to offer for mental health challenges. “People leave this event feeling more empowered with the information they have,” she said. September is also Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1 in 10 high school students have attempted suicide. The Mental Wellness Summit aims to reach out and prevent suicide at its root—the student’s mental health. “The summit focuses on the importance of prioritizing wellness in your life,” said Invest in Me Executive Director Erica Ayala. “Mental health is just as important as physical health. You need to take care of both in order to be the best version of yourself! Breaking the stigma, knowing the resources available in the community that can help plays a big role, and understanding you’re never alone, there is help. There is a community behind you that wants you to do well and be the best version of yourself. This is why this event was created.”
As Ayala explained, the event aims to improve all of life by improving mental health. Just as physical health impacts every activity you do, mental health also has massive downstream consequences. Teaching students to improve not just their bodies but their minds is what Ayala and Jones believe will truly bring change. “We must create a culture where we are comfortable in asking for help and there be accessible supports available,” Ayala said. She hopes that the summit will do exactly that.
Anyone ages 12 to 23 is welcome to the summit, and it is free of charge. It takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Not only will the event include sessions for teens, but parents and guardians are also invited to attend workshops on how to support their families in the area of mental health. An English workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., and a Spanish one will follow from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. For the student or parent sessions, visit https://linktr.ee/InvestInMe to register.
