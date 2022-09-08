During the course of an investigation into a report of a man brandishing a firearm, Patterson Police arrested 34-year-old Patterson resident Carmel Sosa.
Sosa and the vehicle he was driving matched the description given by a witness and he was contacted by police at T&M Market around 10 a.m. on September 6.
Upon searching the vehicle deputies discovered a concealed loaded firearm, registered to Sosa, as well as a concealed compartment and methamphetamine that appeared to have been packaged to sell.
A search warrant executed on Sosa’s residence found additional evidence of possible narcotics sales.
Sosa was booked on narcotics and concealed weapons charges. He was later released on bond.
