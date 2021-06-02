On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Micaela Cantu, loving mother of two and faithful Woman of God, passed away at the age of 99 peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
Micaela was born on September 18, 1921 in Tamaulipas, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 44 years. Micaela was a strong woman of God that had a passion for singing and worshiping the Lord. Micaela was preceded in death by her husband Jose "Chere" Cantu. She is survived by her children, Jose N Cantu (Mary L Cantu) and Bertha Nelda Zuniga of Patterson, nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Patterson Covenant Church, 435 W. Las Palmas Ave., Patterson. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30pm, Friday, June 4, 2021 at Patterson Covenant Church.
Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
