Michael “Chino” Anthony Zepeda, 56 of Patterson passed away Thursday, September 2nd at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock.
Mr. Zepeda was born in Modesto, California and was a lifelong resident of Patterson. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, fishing and sitting at the park. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Mets and Philadelphia 76ers.
Mr. Zepeda is survived by his mother, Florence Garcia; sister, Michelle Marie Zepeda; nephews, Michael Anthony Marroquin and Gilbert Danny Marroquin all of Patterson. He was preceded in death by his father, Epifanio Zepeda, Jr.
A Funeral Mass was held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 15th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at a later date.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
