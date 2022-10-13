Michael Gibson: new PHS assistant principal

New Assistant Principal of Student Services at Patterson High School, Michael Gibson, has been enjoying his first year so far as he aims to build a bridge between students, staff, administration, and make PHS a place where students want to be.
“I was a teacher at Creekside Middle School for nine years and it was great,” said Gibson. “Then I decided to go into administration.”
Gibson was the vice principal of an elementary school at Modesto City Schools for three years before joining Patterson High School. When the position became available, Gibson was excited for the opportunity.
“Now I’m finally working with kids that are older than I’m used to, and it's been a lot of fun. Especially when I get to see a lot of my former students [from Creekside] that are here [at PHS] now as Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors.”
A retired US Navy Chief, Michael Gibson served 24 years supervising missile weapons systems aboard vessels and destroyers such as: The USS Joseph Strauss, USS Henry B. Wilson, USS Hoel, USS Lake Champlain and the USS Princeton.
While in the Navy, Gibson took advantage of the educational opportunities that were presented and took many courses in leadership and technology. This allowed him to have collateral duties in technical advisory and counseling.
“Education is basically my third career,” said Gibson. “[After the Navy] I worked for a while in the Silicon Valley [in Management] for a tech company over there. Then I tried retiring and I was bored to death, so I decided to make a difference. I did an inventory of my skills and likes and found out that I was really good as a trainer, and I really like working with kids because in my spare time I was also a commissioner for scouting. I put the two together and said, ‘go be an educator.’”
A graduate from Channel Islands High School in Oxnard, California; Gibson obtained his BA in Workforce Education and Development from Southern Illinois University and an MA in Organizational Leadership from Chapman.
One of his goals while at PHS is to reduce the number of suspensions, tardies and absences and to help students and staff reach their potential.
“[One of my] professional goals right now is to reduce the suspension rate and reduce absences and tardies. I want to make Patterson High School a place where the students want to be. I want to provide opportunities to both students and staff to maximize their potential…I’m happy to come back here and work in Patterson. [This district] has a lot going for it. There are a lot of facilities, programs and resources that can help people and it seems for the most part the schools are well connected to the community and that’s a good thing.”
