Michael Harold Mullins, Maj. US Army (Ret), 82, of Patterson, CA, passed away Saturday, January 14th, at Kaiser Medical Center in Modesto.
Michael (Mike) was born in Fort Meade, Maryland, and was a resident of Patterson for 32 years. He met his future wife Judy at Valley High School in Valley Station, Kentucky, where he played guard on the varsity football team and was 2nd chair on the chess team. A member of the 409th ASA, Mike served 20 years in the United States Army and was a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. In addition to Vietnam and many stateside postings, he served in the Philippines, Okinawa, and Bad Aibling, Germany. After retiring from the Army, he worked as a systems engineer at Lockheed Missles and Space for 21 years. A lifelong sports enthusiast, one of his greatest pleasures was coaching youth basketball and mentoring young men and women.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judy Mullins; son, Michael Shaun Mullins of Livermore; son, Brian Harold (Elena) Mullins of Sunnyvale; four grandchildren, Makaio Mullins, Logan Mullins, Briele Mullins, and Alexa Mullins, all of Sunnyvale; and sister, Jenny (Edgar) Paul of Owensboro, Kentucky.
Visitation was held at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson on Monday, January 30th, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by a service. Burial with full military honors that was held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 31st, at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. In place of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association.
