Michael Harold Mullins, 82 of Patterson passed away Saturday, January 14th, at Kaiser Medical in Modesto.
Mr. Mullins was born in Ft. Meade, Maryland and has been a resident of Patterson for thirty-three years. He proudly served his country in the US Army for 20 years and served in the Vietnam war. He married Shirley Woodcock and together they had 2 sons. He worked as a Military Intelligent for the military for 20 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Jewell Mullins; son, Michael Mullins of Livermore; son, Brian Harold (Elena) Mullins of Sunnyvale, 4 Grandchildren, Makaio Mullins, Logan Mullins, Briele Mullins, and Alexa Mullins all of Sunnyvale; sister, Jenny Paul of Kentucky.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed be a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Monday, January 30th at Hillview Funeral Chapels in Patterson. Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 31st at Patterson District Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.