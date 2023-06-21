Michael R. Adams, “Mike the Tennis Player", Born 8-20-43 to Bud and Fairy Adams in Oakdale. Expired on 3-7-2023 in Modesto.
Predeceased by Bud and Fairy Adams and brother, Glen Adams. Survived by wife, Marianne Barletta Adams; sister, Joan Kuntz; brother, John Adams; sister-in-law, Debbie Adams, in addition 7 nieces and nephews.
Services at Hillview Chapel in Patterson, Ca June 24th, 2023 at 10 am.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
