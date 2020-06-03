Missing Person

Felix Mapanda, 29, was reported missing by his family on March 29, 2020.
According to Sgt. Martin Machado of Patterson Police Services, Mapanda had been out of contact with his family until June 2 when he spoke with his sister over the phone.
Mapanda’s car was then later found near the canal off Sperry Avenue some time after the phone conversation. A door was left open, and his belongings were abandoned with the car.
Patterson Police aided California Highway Patrol in searching the area around the car and canal for any sign of the man to no avail.
Mapanda is 6’5”. He has black hair and brown eyes. Officials stated that Mapanda may be suffering due to a mental health crisis.
If you have seen Felix Mapanda or you know his location, please call Patterson Police Services at 209-892-5071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.