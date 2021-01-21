Moderna COVID-19 vaccine being investigated

COVID-19 vaccinations produced in Lot 041L20A for Moderna are under investigation by the manufacturer, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and California Department of Public Health (CDPH) after a “higher-than-usual number of adverse events were reported,” according to a press release from CDPH.
California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan issued the recommendation that providers pause the administration of Moderna Lot 041L20A after a “higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported from this specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours.”
Prior to Jan. 18 Stanislaus County Department of Public Health had administered 520 COVID-19 vaccinations to the public. It is unclear how many of those vaccines came from Moderna Lot 041L20A but, more than 330,000 doses were distributed in California.
Stanislaus County is now scheduled to begin community vaccine administration at two new locations on Jan. 21. Those sites, located at Modesto Centre Plaza and California State University Stanislaus are expected to operate as long term vaccine clinics with the Modesto Plaza site replacing the clinic that was operating on Scenic Drive. Due to the current reduced availability of vaccines those clinics will be open for community vaccination on Jan. 21 but will not be operating at full capacity.
The clinics were set to open on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19. Following guidance by CDPH, Stanislaus County canceled the clinics "until further notice." Both clinics will now be open and vaccinating Stanislaus County residents who are prioritized under Phase 1A, and individuals 65 years and older as prioritized by CDPH.
CSU Stanislaus vaccine clinic, located at Fitzpatrick Arena (entrance through Geer Road), will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until all doses are used. The Modesto Centre Plaza vaccine clinic at 1000 L Street in Modesto will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until all doses are used.
Stanislaus County Public Health is collaborating with Patterson Joint Unified School District to open a vaccination clinic at Creekside Middle School. However, the opening of that clinic has been delayed indefinitely.
Stanislaus County Department of Public Health is working with CDPH to acquire future allocation of vaccine to continue community vaccination.
Public updates will be provided regarding vaccine availability and operations of the distribution sites as they become available.
- For more information about CDPH COVID-19 vaccine allocation prioritization visit: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/CDPH-Allocation-Guidelines-for-COVID-19-Vaccine-During-Phase-1A-Recommendations.aspx
Updated Jan. 21, 6 a.m.
