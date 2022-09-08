The Iron Cross VW Club will be visiting Patterson on September 17 to support the grand opening of Zen Shui Spa & Massage.
David Gonzales, owner of a local Farmers Insurance agency, recently joined the Modesto-based car club. Upon learning of the spa’s opening directly next to the Famers Insurance building, he invited the club to attend the grand opening to help draw a crowd. “I want to support the business,” he said. “and I want to support the community.”
Iron Cross is the oldest VW car club in Modesto, but they’ve never been to Patterson. The members plan to meet in Modesto and caravan to Patterson, the antique and unique cars stretching down the roards.
Terry DeMars and Anna Liu are the business partners behind Zen Shui, and have been close friends ever since meeting in November of last year. “We’re more than just a massage place,” DeMars explained. “We concentrate on people’s issues, we ask them questions. Anna’s different. She tailors to your needs.” He continued, “We’re a healing center.”
The spa had a grand opening earlier this year on July 14, but their grand opening is scheduled to be on September 17. In addition to the car club’s presence, there will be free tacos for parents, free cake pops for kids, and several drawings for prizes. The grand prize is to be a 60-minute couples’ massage.
DeMars said the community has received them with open arms so far. “We’re trying to ingrain ourselves in the community, bring massage out of the dark ages that it has in some areas, and it’s working very well for us.”
More information on the Iron Cross VW Club is available on their Facebook page, facebook.com/IronCrossVWClub. Zen Shui is located at 600 N. 2nd Street, Suite #4. You can find more information on their website familycarespa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.