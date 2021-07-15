In Central California, the temperature and heat index are not the only things going up.
Since June 26, the Modesto Nuts have won 12 of their last 14 games and are currently third in the Low-A West North Division, behind the San Jose Giants and Fresno Grizzlies. During this span, the Nuts have outscored opponents 115-73, and the team is averaging 8.2 runs per game.
The key to the team’s recent success has been getting on the board early. In every game they have won the Nuts have scored first and that first run has come within the first four innings.
Opposing teams have been forced to rely more heavily on their bullpens during middle innings with the hope of slowing down the Nuts hitting success to no avail. Big, multi-run innings haven’t been manageable for the opposition starters translating into wins for the Nuts.
With the Nuts seeming to have found their groove with two months left in the season, there’s no better time to the test the team’s resolve. Their hot streak has put them above .500 and only three games back of the division leading Fresno Grizzlies. The next two weeks are critical and could reshape the standing if the Nuts’ success continues.
They have a six-game home series against the Giants starting July 13 and a six-game road series against the Grizzlies starting July 20.
