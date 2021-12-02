The monument sign set to be erected on Sperry Avenue near the I-5 is closer to becoming a reality after the council revisited updated designs at the Nov. 16 meeting.
The purpose of the monument, and additional wayfinding signs that will be placed strategically in key locations throughout the city, is to capture the attention of visitors and draw them further into the city increasing potential revenue while also introducing visitors to the greater community of Patterson.
At this time only one monument sign has been planned. However, City Manager Ken Irwin told those in attendance that there is potential for other signs to be placed at the eastern entrance to the city on Las Palmas Avenue, or possibly on Highway 33. That potential is likely much further down the road and will be considered separate from the sign initiative currently undertaken by the city.
The land where the sign will be placed has been dedicated by the property owner, an act for which Irwin expressed the City’s appreciation.
Water feature, electronic display, and tagline
Concerns surrounding the water feature that both designs include have been repeatedly addressed. Patterson’s history of hard water could require significant maintenance, filtration, and softener. Further, concerns surrounding optics of a water feature considering California’s seemingly constant state of drought were also brought up by members of the public.
At a meeting in Dec. 2020 when three designs were initially unveiled several members of the public spoke against the water feature. Mia Mendez recalled that a roundabout had previously been designed to include a water feature but had since been backfilled and used as a planter.
During the Nov. 16 meeting members of the public similarly expressed their concerns about displaying a water feature specifically due to Patterson’s water quality being so poor that many choose to not drink from their taps.
Irwin confirmed that the water used in the feature would be from non-potable sources and that signs would be in place declaring that information. After further conversation and concerns expressed by Mayor Pro Tem Dominic Farinha regarding possible mineral deposits, Irwin explained that the water would be analyzed and appropriate actions would be taken to clarify the water before use. He also stated that the material used in construction of the water feature would be resistant to staining and easy to clean.
The two designs brought to the council were generally well received. Requests for minor adjustments were made by Mayor Pro Tem Dominic Farinha. He stated that he preferred Option A and requested the other council members to consider switching out the top portion of Option B with that of Option A. Council member Shivaugn Alves expressed her preference for the top portion of Option A as well. Members Cynthia Homen and Al Parham, who both preferred Option B, agreed to the compromise
The electronic display incorporated into both signs was the only aspect that all members of the council and approving public seemed to agree on. The specifications haven’t been confirmed but the consensus is that it should be programmable. Using the sign to display general welcome messages and to advertise upcoming events is expected.
“Oasis of the Valley” will be displayed below “Patterson” on the monument sign. It was approved as the city’s official tagline at the Dec. 2020 meeting after considering many options suggested by the public. Novelli suggested using the second-most preferred tagline, “Respecting our past, embracing our future” in other branding such as on the City’s website.
