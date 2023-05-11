I usually begin with a scriptureThis writing will begin a little differently.
I will start with a song I wrote for my mother and my wife. “Such a lovely mother, sent down from heaven’s throne, such a lovely mother, I’m glad that she is mine, gives me hope and courage and such lovely joy divine, such a lovely mother all the time.”
In my experience I can honestly say we don’t honor mothers the way they should be. On Mother’s Day we give them the privilege to choose that special place where we are going to eat lunch for as if they had never made that choice before.
Every day should be special for our mothers, not just that once a year thing when everything is at their beck and call. When I look back at my mother Josepha, I saw a woman who was totally committed and devoted to her husband and children not by necessity but by pure, divine and holy love.
My mother’s children were her life. Our love and respect for our mother should be driven by pure love, we should really understand the high value a mother has in our lives.
My mother passed away years ago, and every now and then, I feel a deep need and desire to say: “Mom wow, there’s no greater feeling then, when I can say that three letter word, the sad thing is I am not able to hear a response.
This might sound a little unusual, and I am not ashamed to say this, but from time to time I will be calling out to my wife and say “Mom!” I cannot tell you why I do that, but it just feels right. The good thing is when I call out to my wife and say Mom, she has no problem with that. Why? Because she’s a mom, she knows what it feels like to be called a mom, and I’m so thankful for that.
There is something I would like to write to my mom and my wife, something everyone should do, it may be an aunt an older sister whoever it might be that has become that mother figure for you, say it to them and say with love and understanding: “I love you mom, I love you mom, I love mom.”
