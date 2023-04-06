Multicultural Week at PHS

Last week marked the inauguration of Multicultural Week at Patterson High School. The week’s festivities were organized by the English Language Development department at PHS and included multicultural appreciation events for each day.
“As an ELD department, we’ve had many conversations about our student population and how many of them don’t feel connected to PHS,” said English Language Coordinator Ermelinda Flores-Bearrup. “We’ve also wondered if students know we have so many different cultures represented at PHS and we felt it needs to be celebrated.”
An example that Flores used was the common generalization of lumping the majority of Hispanics on campus as Mexican, when in fact their cultural heritages range from a multitude of countries spanning from Central to South America.
“We have students from Mexico, El Salvador, Columbia and the list goes on,” said Flores. “We thought a Multicultural Week would be a good way to share each other’s backgrounds and hopefully begin some awareness and appreciation of each other.”
Students were treated to performances by clubs such as the Mexican American Student Association, Black Student Union, Polynesian Club and even the Jazz Band.
During lunch on Friday, students were treated to free samples of foods from around the world such as Lumpia, Samosas, Pupusas, Macarons and more.
PHS student Fernando Romero Vargas performed with his band as students danced along in the outside quad area to cap off Multicultural Week with a bang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.