Student artists 20 years removed from campus have returned to their alma mater to restore the Aztec calendar they painted in 2002.
Malinalli Calli Mazatl, Michael Villanueva, and Angel Rodriguez class of 2001, Juan Sanchez and Rafael Arroyo class of 2003 returned to Patterson High to begin restoration work during students’ last week of school before winter break.
A student club, supported by a county-wide initiative called the Real Project, joined the students together in the early 2000’s Sanchez and Mazatl said. While participating in the club they experienced mentorship and were encouraged to express themselves through different mediums. One of the projects undertaken by the group was the Aztec calendar that has weathered storms, vandals, and senior pranks over the last two decades.
Although it was repainted about 10 years ago, the mural has faded significantly and the artists want to preserve it. Mazatl expressed concern that it may suffer the same fate as many other murals at PHS – destruction.
Mazatl remembers student clubs, art classes, and even staff members being responsible for painting several murals on campus. All but one or two, he said, have since been painted over. For Mazatl, that’s a fate worse than the murals never having been painted in the first place, it’s erasure.
The mural, based on the Aztec Calendar Stone, is not only representative of several of the people who painted it, it honors and acknowledges the culture and history of the community, of indigenous people and the land.
The mural promotes inclusivity, Mazatl said and he hopes that it inspires the community to express themselves, to find value in their calling and personhood. “Art is part of education too,” Sanchez said, and support and representation matter.
The project is self-funded by the former students. They have provided all the necessary materials and are volunteering their time. The ultimate goal, Mazatl and Sanchez said, is to motivate students to take ownership, to create a ripple effect of mentorship.
Acknowledging their status as at-risk youth, Sanchez and Mazatl both affirmed the benefits they and their classmates received during their time in student clubs.
“Our roots, our families are still local even if some [of us] have spread out,” Sanchez said. They’ve gone on, they said, to serve in the armed forces, pursue university education, establish careers and families, and they hope this experience is a teachable moment for current students.
