My first longest day

The first sunrise I ever witnessed left a lasting impression upon me. That special sunrise was just part of the first-longest day of my life when I was thirteen-years old. It was an amazing weekend with many firsts, as you will see.
It was August 1973, so imagine a rather hot, humid Friday in St. Louis, Missouri where I grew up. My cousin, Norma, and her three children were moving to our part of St. Louis. Norma and my mother were more like sisters than first cousins, as Mom had lived with Norma’s parents for a time growing up.
Cousin Norma called Mom to ask if any the Hasekamps would be available to help her move Friday night. Actually, she was going to be moving OVER-night Friday. The reason was the only way she could rent a large box-truck to move was to rent it from six o’clock Friday afternoon until nine o’clock Saturday morning. Did I mention Norma is wonderfully crazy?
Mom asked me if I would help. Of course, I would. I loved Norma and her kids. Plus, being with Norma was always fun because you never knew what Normal would do or better yet, let YOU do. The moving crew for the overnight move was Norma, her son, Jim, his best buddy at the time, whose name escapes me after fifty years, and your humble author.
All four of us squeezed into the front of the box-truck. Seat belts? We don’t need no stinking seatbelts! It was a stick shift, so when Norma was grabbing gears, our knees had to shift to the right. They were moving from a small, three-bedroom duplex to a larger three-bedroom apartment (with TWO toilets, woo-hoo!!!). It took two trips with the truck. We finished unloading the final load around 4:30 am or so.
Everyone else crashed on the floor or on the matrasses laying on the floor. For some reason, I was wide-awake and ready for more action. Could it have been from drinking Pepsi all night? So, rather than sleep, I decided to sit in the truck and listen to the AM radio. Norma gave me the keys.
Then, the most amazing thing began happening around 5:45 am. In the eastern sky, this glow began to happen. At first, I started watching it in the large, Westcoast mirrors on the box-truck as it was facing west. As it grew ever-brighter, I got out, open the roll-up door and sat on the back of the truck. I was witnessing my first sunrise.
Details about my first sunrise have faded, but not the impact it had on my life. It was the first of many, including the sunrise I watched this morning here in Patterson. God’s creation is seldom more awe-inspiring than at sunrise or sunset.
By 7:30 am that Saturday morning, everyone joined me being awake because it was time to take the rental truck back. We arrived back at the apartment where my parents greeted us. But there was a busy day ahead.
Jim’s younger sister, Melody, was going to start at the same junior high which I had attended the prior school year. It was “open house” Saturday, so I was elected to take Melody up to Holman Junior High School to show her around, which I did gladly. I was proud of my school and loved Melody. Plus, she was cute and getting to show her off at Holman was even more fun.
THEN, after the open house, it was time for our next appointment that day. My father had been helping his sister’s husband with the engines on their boat. They owned a thirty-two-foot Chris-Craft cabin-cruised with twin V-Eight engines which no one could get to run correctly. Dad figured out the trouble the weekend before, so it was time for the payback – cruising on the Mississippi River.
This was beautiful old wooden, small, luxurious yacht. Remember, I was running on ZERO sleep at this point.
We spent the afternoon going upriver and entering a small tributary of the Mississippi River, the Cuivre River. The next hours were spent idling going further and further up this little river in this small yacht. People kept telling my uncle and Dad, who was piloting the boat, “You can’t take that big of a boat up the Cuivre!” We would wave and continue. Finally, we started churning up some mud and knew it was time to turn around.
By this time, it was starting to get dark. The cabin cruiser was equipped with a spotlight which was marine rated at one mile. You could fry eggs on the top of the light it would get so hot. After an hour or so we finally entered the Mississippi once again. Dad put us in the middle of the navigation channel and let the twin Chevy 327’s roar. That big boat would cruise at 25 knots and sound amazing doing it.
My first longest day was not done yet. We arrived back at the harbor where they docked the Chris-Craft around 9:30 PM. My aunt and uncle asked if we would like to spend the night on the boat out in the river on a beach. Well, YEAH! My aunt made us popcorn on the stove in the galley in the lovely cabin to end the day.
I fell asleep around midnight on the couch which made into a bed. For the first time in my life, I knew what it felt like to be exhausted. The next thing I remember is my Aunt Shirley shaking me to wake up for breakfast.
What a day! The first of many sunrises and all-nighters which I have had since. This aging preacher is getting too old for such all-nighters now…Probably…Maybe!
Thanks for reliving some of the craziness of my life. Enjoy the day!
