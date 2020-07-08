Nancee Kinkaid Maya 84, went into the loving arms of Jesus June 16, 2020.
Nancee was born to James and Lillian(Banker) Kinkaid on October 24, 1935 in Seattle, WA. Her family moved to Patterson, CA. where she attended local schools and was the Class of 1953. Nancee loved life, loved learning and meeting new people.
She was on the Patterson Welcoming Commitee in 1964. Nancee was one of the first Instructional Aides to be hired at PUSD. She went on to become CSEA Representative for many years. She was a longtime Girl Scout Leader with her sister Bunnie.
Until very recently Nancee was a member of many groups/clubs, Poets of The San Joaquin, LNNCR Poetry group, The Study Club in Patterson, Art Therapy of Memorial Hospital and a very active member for decades at her church Our Saviours Lutheran in Patterson. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe Maya,her son Johnny Maya, her sisters Lillian "Bunnie" Yoppini and Stella Rose-Sypher and a brother James J. Kinkaid. Nancee leaves behind her children Wayne (Taresa) Ybarra, Nanette Ybarra, Mercy (Ruben) Maya Haro and Jimmy Maya. Nancee has 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren numerous nieces and nephews and many many friends. Nancee will be deeply forever missed by her daughter/caregiver Nanette.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation or Our Saviours Lutheran Church 630 West Las Palmas Ave. Patterson, CA. 95363.
Due to health precautions a small Memorial Service was held on June 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.