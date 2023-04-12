Nancee Louise Baker-Briscoe (née Nunes) was born on August 9, 1956 in Patterson, CA to her parents John and Carol Nunes and rejoined her heavenly family on March 17, 2023. She was raised in Patterson, attended
Sacred Heart School and graduated from Central Catholic High School Class of 1974. Mom also lived in Newman, Ceres, Sugar Pine, Twain Harte, and Soulsbyville, CA where she passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
In 1985, Mom married Dave Baker and raised his sons David Baker Jr. and Byron Baker as her own. She later adopted three sons, Kevin Baker, Jason Baker, and Michael Baker. She remained in contact with David Jr. and Byron after the dissolution of their marriage and never considered them anything but her sons. She was the best mother that a son could have.
After working for Nunes Turfgrass, her family’s sod business, she served as a lead dispatcher with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department for more than 30 years, where she impacted thousands of lives. Her devotion to that calling was surpassed only by her devotion to her family.
In 2018, Mom married Michael Briscoe and that love and companionship gave her such radiance and vitality. She remained vibrant and playful in retirement, although the passing of Michael in 2021 hit her hard. It would be wrong to say that Mom lost her battle with cancer because she lived every one of her 66 years to the fullest. She is survived by her five sons and their spouses, David (Jennifer) Baker Jr., Michael (LeeAnn) Baker, Byron (Grace) Baker, Jason (Christine) Baker, and Kevin (Alisha) Baker. She adored her ten grandchildren, Brendan (Kendra) Baker, Joshua Baker, Catelyn (Walker) Webb, Abigail Baker, Mikayla Baker, Bryce Curry, Kaden Baker, Declan Baker, Mason Baker, Hannah Baker, and her great-grandchild, Weston Webb. She is also survived by her brothers Greg (Colette) Nunes, Jim (Scott) Nunes, nephew Brandon (Brenda) Nunes, her best friend and angel, Lynda Johnson, and many cousins. We will all miss her dearly and love her always.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, on April 18, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 529 I St., Patterson, CA, with burial following at the Patterson Cemetery.
