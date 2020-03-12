Nancy Karen Floyd: December 26, 1940 – February 28, 2020

Nancy Karen Floyd, 79 of Patterson passed away Friday, February 28th at Kaiser Medical Center in Modesto.
Ms. Floyd was born in Illinois and was a resident of Patterson. She was an office clerk for ten years and a community volunteer with the Seniors in Lake Elsinore. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and spending time with family and friends.
Ms. Floyd is survived by her sons, Mike, Mark and Tom; daughter, Lori; brother, Bryan and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Floyd.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 21st at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to will be at a later date in Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
