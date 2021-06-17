A collaboration between Ceres’ Zoe’s Coffee and Pattersons’ Naomi’s house led to a stand being set up last Wednesday afternoon at the Patterson Farmers Market. The proceeds from the sales of the locally roasted coffee beans and grounds were shared between the business and the organization.
“[The owner] of Zoe’s Coffee was actually up all night preparing this coffee fresh for us,” said Caroline Bogdanich of the Patterson Farmers Market and Sunblest Orchards.
Rosie Raya, Director of Operations for Homeless Shelters H.O.S.T. and Naomi’s house said the collaboration was able to happen when Naomi’s House Shift Leader, Maricela Padilla and Facilitator, Monica Rabago were engaged in an outreach and came across Zoe’s Coffee.
“We were approached during our outreach with Monica and Maricela...They shared what they were looking for and how we were looking to get the community aware of our outreaching for homeless families and for Naomi’s house and in that process they met the Zoe’s Coffee owner and he proposed for us to be able to sell his coffee at the Farmers Market and that he would share the proceeds to help out Naomi’s house,” said Raya. “We felt it was great collaborating with an organization that would also allow us to get the word out in the community in regard to Naomi’s House.”
Raya said that her team will be outreaching to all the westside of Stanislaus County including Newman, Crows Landing, Patterson and Grayson to get the word out on Naomi’s House and the programs they offer for homeless women and families in the community.
“We are really working with the community and the community has been so welcoming and willing to help the families that are in need in the westside area of Stanislaus County,” said Raya.
Naomi’s House is currently in the process of finalizing a program called “Enterprise Connections,” that incorporates workforce development skills, provides the local homeless and community members the opportunity to work towards their GED, computer literacy, getting involved in workshops for resume building, and take part in mock interviews.
“It’s a great opportunity for the homeless women as well as the homeless men and we are also going to be offering it to the community,” said Raya.
Additionally, Naomi’s House offers a Day and Night program. The Day program grants homeless women and family’s access to free lunch and showers. They are also able to get clean clothing and if they are tired and need a place to just rest, Naomi’s Day program lets them have access to one of the rooms where they can nap with clean linens and locally made quilts.
“[It let’s them] just get off the streets and take a rest,” said Raya. “We’ll let them sleep for half a day and they can get back up and take part in the activities that we offer if they would like.”
The Night program provides overnight shelters and dinner. Raya says that the environment and atmosphere of Naomi’s house is that of a nice home and that everyone who comes in partakes in traditional home tasks.
“In the evening after mealtime everyone takes part in cleaning, chores and all of that. But what’s really nice is that we create a home environment, a family environment so they are taking part in not only eating together for dinner, but afterwards everyone is also helping with cleaning like sweeping, mopping and wiping tables. There’s volunteers for the dishes and after that the women gather and it’s called ‘Naomi’s Gathering,’ and it’s led by our shift leaders who facilitate a women’s gathering and they might do an inspirational quote and it’s a very purposeful time for the women to do a reflection and look at their life while they are able to be in a safe place. It’s a discussion that gives the women the opportunity to be able to speak in a family community. Afterwards they get to watch movies and eat popcorn for snacks. It’s all about creating a family environment.”
Raya mentioned that having the Zoe’s Coffee stand was less about making money and more about getting the word out to community members and homeless women and families who can benefit from Naomi’s house.
As for future outreach plans, Councilmember Shivaugn Alves happened to stop by the Zoe’s Coffee Stand at the Farmers Market and made an announcement after purchasing some coffee beans regarding her plans to help Naomi’s House.
“This is something that matters a lot to me,” said Alves. “I take a very humanistic and realistic approach to addressing these things and I think that Naomi’s house and H.O.S.T. house serve a wonderful purpose in providing a roof and most importantly providing skills to help people get on their feet and make a better life [for themselves]...On July 10th the Hope initiative which is a collaborative project between School Board President, Ryan Segoviano and myself will be hosting a pop-up at Patterson Indoor Soccer. [There will be] over 40 vendors, music, and a raffle. Half of the proceeds will go to H.O.S.T. and Naomi’s House to [help build] their kitchen and the other half will be dedicated to the scholarship program for young boys and girls who want to play Indoor Soccer.”
For more information on how you can help Naomi’s and H.O.S.T. please visit: www.cambridgeacademies.org or visit Naomi’s house on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NaomisHousePatterson
