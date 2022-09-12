Beloved son, brother and father, Nathan Jeremy Sanders sadly passed away August 8, 2022 at the age of 30. Born September 18, 1991 from Noemi Medina Zavala and Ronald Edward Sanders Jr. in Santa Clara, California.
Nathan was a happy, loving and energetic child. As an adult he enjoyed music, taking care of others, friends and being around his loved ones. He was a hard worker who always kept family first. He was adventurous and outgoing, funny, reliable and loved to keep a smile on those around him. Nathan was happiest when he was with family and he'd always put everyone's needs before his own. He was a devoted son, father, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, and of course a friend to many. Nathan will be forever loved and truly missed His life will be celebrated and will carry on through his family and friends but most importantly through his only son Nathan Sanders Jr. His memory will forever be cherished.
Nathan is survived by his son, father, mother, brothers, sister, grandparents and a host of cousins, uncles and an aunt.
A memorial gathering and celebration of life is planned for August 27, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
