Patterson will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1. From 4:00-9:00 p.m. Mayor Michael Clauzel says this annual event is a great way for the community to get to know its first responders.
“It’s their opportunity to go out and into the community in a nonprofessional setting to show the people exactly who they are as human beings,” said Clauzel. “On National Night Out, police officers, fire fighters and EMTs will be able to enjoy an evening with families and show them that they truly care about every individual in our city.”
National Night out was created years ago as an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more. In Patterson, National Night Out will be combined with a special Tuesday night Farmer’s Market downtown.
