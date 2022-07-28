National Night Out puts the public in public safety

The annual community-building event, traditionally celebrated on the first Tuesday of August, will return to Patterson this year, once again bringing the public together with those who have taken an oath to serve and protect them.
Patterson residents have shown a renewed interest in public safety issues, evidenced by discussions at public meetings.
At recent public safety workshops the topic of neighborhood watch has been discussed at length. NNO provides the perfect opportunity for neighbors to meet one another and discuss concerns, make future plans and build rapport with public safety providers. In fact, this is exactly why the event was established.
The purpose of NNO, as stated on their website, is to promote “police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”
NNO is a byproduct of The National Association of Town Watch. Founded by Matt Peskin in 1981, NATW is a platform that provides community watch groups with resources that help them stay motivated and involved in their pursuit of preventing neighborhood crime.
Peskin was interviewed by the Bureau of Justice Assistance in 1999 about the NNO movement. Originally, the idea behind NNO was “to send a clear signal that there [are] more of us than there are of them.” The plan in 1984 was simple, everyone would sit on their front porch for an hour with the lights on. In the nearly four decades since, that concept has grown to include barbeques, parades, first responder safety demonstrations and block parties.
In years past, members of Patterson’s public safety agencies would travel around the community stopping at different parks to hang out with their neighbors. This year’s event will look a little different though. The night’s celebrations will be divided between two locations: Tilton Park and Garza Park.
Patterson Fire Department will be at Tilton Park with engines 51 and 52, and West Stanislaus Fire’s truck 50 will be set up at Garza Park. Division Chief Jeff Frye said community members can expect to hang out with some of Patterson’s firefighters, check out the fire engines, and play games. He and councilmember Shivaugn Alves have been putting some plans together for the evening that include water balloons, music, relay races and a bounce house.
Patterson Police Chief Josh Clayton said that he and his crew will be set up at Garza Park. Building community relationships has been a high priority for Clayton from the beginning of his appointment as chief and he said they’re looking forward to the night. “This annual event is an opportunity to get together with those neighbors you may not usually see or have interaction with, so come take advantage and hang out with us. Plus, we’ll have some prizes for the kids.”
NNO festivities are from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.
