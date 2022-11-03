Nearly 100-acres scorched by wildfire

A wildfire ravaged nearly 100-acres of the San Joaquin River National Wildlife Refuge last week. No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available. However, remnants of what is believed to have been a campfire were observed within the burn area.
The fire was first reported mid-afternoon on Oct. 25. West Stanislaus Fire Protection District responded to the area of Grayson Road and West Stanislaus Road in an attempt to locate and make access to the fire.
When local agencies made access to the remote area, the fire was well established in the river bottom. Fanned by a southern wind and fed by dry, dense brush and oak trees the burn area quickly grew. Initially mapped by ground, the fire was approximately 40-acres and growing at 6 p.m.
Mutual aid was provided by many local agencies including, Woodland Avenue Fire Department, Westport Fire Protection District, Mountain View Fire protection District, Hughson Volunteer Firefighters Association, Denair Fire Department, Keyes Fire Protection District, Newman Fire Department, Patterson Fire Department, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Air Support Unit began flights around 10 a.m. on Oct. 26. Flying throughout the day, Air 101 was able to support ground crews by making approximately 50 Bambi Bucket drops across the fireground.
On October 26 at 6 p.m., when command and control of the incident was handed over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service the fire was nearing containment and had burned approximately 85-acres.
