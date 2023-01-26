Negotiation team renders positive outcome for distressed man

On Saturday, Jan. 21, multiple Stanislaus County Sheriff’s patrol vehicles blocked the northbound lanes of traffic on North Second Street. Nearby Caltrans crews were requested to close the highway from M Street to J Street during the incident.
The deputies, including SCSO Hostage and Negotiation Team, were dispatched to assist an adult male armed with a knife and threatening self-harm after concerned family members called 911.
The unidentified man was walking along the railroad tracks when he was approached by deputies. He was reported to be communicative with deputies throughout the high-stress incident. After about an hour of conversation the subject willingly surrendered the weapon and was placed in custody.
Free and confidential crisis support, and resources are available 24/7; dial 988.
