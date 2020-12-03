City Clerk Maricela Vela presented Resolution 2020-56 the declaration of results of the Nov. 3, 2020 elections, for approval. Approval of the resolution accepted the City Clerk or Election Official’s affirmation of the certification of the election results. Declaring the results allows for the installation of the newly elected officers.
Councilman Farinha, Councilwoman Shivaugn Alves, and Mayor Dennis McCord were sworn into office after the resolution was approved. Audio during the ceremonies for Farinha and Alves was unavailable but Attorney Nubia Goldstein confirmed that because they took oath in front of the clerk the audio was unnecessary from a legal standpoint.
Hometown Hero
Bill Goss was named Patterson’s Hometown Hero. Mayor Deborah Novelli presented the award recounting Goss’ active community service, his contribution to the betterment of the City, and his work on the women’s shelter, Naomi’s House.
Goss has been the driving force behind the construction of Naomi’s House. Irwin and Novelli both commended his dedication to the community of women who will be served by Naomi’s House, particularly during the pandemic when finding volunteers to help has been difficult. “He cares about the community and those less fortunate. He’s done an amazing job and my hat is off to him,” Irwin said.
Goss’ experience in the field of construction has been invaluable to the project but even he had never built livable spaces out of the metal containers that were used in the construction of Naomi’s House. Facing challenges due to the pandemic and lack of specific experience was difficult but due to Goss’ determination and dedication Naomi’s House will soon be ready to house the homeless women in the community. Noting that other communities have plans to develop similar facilities because of the success in Patterson, Goss said that he would gladly share what he’s learned by building the facility, as so much of it was trial and error, but stated, “I’m going back into retirement.” He accepted the award thanking the council and city staff for their support, “I appreciate you all very much. I was not expecting this.”
Consent Calendar
Council members waived the readings of minutes from eight previous meetings before voting to approve resolution number 2020-54 authorizing the City Clerk to file the Notice of Completion for the public improvements for Hampton Inn. Other items that were approved were the new classifications of three job titles.
A classification study and review required by Patterson Management Mid-Management and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees was completed by Grace Consulting. Over the course of a year and a half “employees were required to complete position description questionnaires to provide in-depth analysis of their daily work.”
In response to the study and review, Grace Consulting recommended that the “current classification of Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor in Recreation be replaced with Recreation Facilities Superintendent due to the managerial responsibilities of the position.” This new classification also required the council to approve the newly developed salary range from $5.974.74-$7,262.30. The staff report prepared by Human Resources Director Di Smith further states, “The Recreation Facilities Supervisor position is currently vacant due to recent retirement therefore funds are available through salary savings for the reclassification to Recreation Facilities Superintendent.”
Secretary I/II will be replaced by Administrative Assistant I/II and will retain the current salaries provided by the salary schedule.
Resolution 2020-55 was also approved. From the staff report provided by the City, “Stanislaus County, in partnership with the cities of Ceres, Hughson, Newman, Oakdale, Patterson, Riverbank, and Waterford, form the Stanislaus Urban County for purposes of receiving Federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Program funds. Funds from the grant programs “serve to provide needed infrastructure improvements, housing, economic development, homeless prevention, rapid rehousing, shelter and public services to individuals and families throughout the Stanislaus Urban County area.” Patterson received a total of $157,806 in grant funding during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Public Hearing for Weber Avenue re-zoning continued
Novelli opened the meeting to public comment but stated that because the public hearing for the Weber Avenue re-zoning project would be held at a later date council members would not be responding to resident’s comments.
Tomas (last name unavailable on Zoom) told the council that he was speaking for himself and his neighbors stating the City didn’t give residents equitable access to the Council when the budget was released.
City Attorney Nubia Goldstein responded telling attendees that the Council can change or adjust the salary. She also tried to explain the concept of different budgets by telling attendees to think of a budget like buckets, each bucket has money for different projects. The general fund comes from revenues raised by the city and there is “proper allocation for this item.”
The employment agreement was approved as presented by a 5-0 vote.
Wayfinding signs
Community Development Direct David James presented the council with three options for a monument style sign that may be installed on Sperry Avenue generally located across the street from the Chevron gas station. The project has been in development for more than a year and also includes vehicle directional signs, and a new tagline to promote and market the City of Patterson. Simon Andrews from Graphic Solutions was on hand to answer questions and receive feedback from council members about the signage.
All three wayfinding monument signs were stylized to maintain a “mission style” theme and incorporate features similar to City Hall and the Museum. Each of the signs included a recirculated water feature, a digital message board, the name of the city, and reserved space to include the city’s tagline when it is approved. The signs will be lighted from multiple angles to maintain visibility at all hours.
The purpose of the wayfinding signs is to attract visitors further into town to increase economic strength and the city’s overall revenue. This type of marketing is used to encourage corporate and residential investment and development.
Council members were well pleased with the designs generally speaking. Councilman Dominic Farinha was the only member who preferred option C which relied more heavily on the “mission style” aesthetic. He also asked for more information regarding the mechanics of the water feature, bringing up Patterson’s history of issues with hard water. He is concerned about mineral staining on the tile portions of the design and stated the designs “need refinement.”
The tagline “Patterson the Oasis of the Valley,” was presented as a staff recommendation after more than 30 public entries had been considered. Farinha and Homen both preferred public submission #35 “Patterson, Respecting Our Past Embracing Our Future,” but reluctantly agreed to approve the “Oasis” tagline. Novelli stated that she’d like the “Respecting” tagline to be used on the City website.
An amendment to Resolution 2020-49 to clarify that the recently approved entitlements for the Baldwin Ranch North Project are contingent upon the adoption of a development agreement between the developer applicant and the City was approved by a 5-0 vote.
Senior center board members appointed
Two members were appointed to the Senior Center Board of Directors for the February 2020-2022 term. Novelli and Homen interviewed three applicants for the board positions. Catherine Ferreira and Lorin Buhler were selected. Senior Center Board of Directors meetings are every third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m.
Outgoing Mayor Novelli addressed Patterson residents in tears, “It’s been an incredible journey with so many amazing stories of success. There aren’t words to describe how proud I am of our community. We are Patterson Strong.”
Councilman Naranjo also, “It’s been a pleasure serving the community of the City of Patterson. It’s been an honor serving with all of the past and current council members.”
