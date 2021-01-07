New Every Morning!

At the time of the first Coronavirus outbreak, I thought that things would get better after just a week or two. If I think about it now, it was very naïve optimism. Although we have stepped into a new year, it seems everyone is still enduring and going through the difficult time of 2020. COVID-19 is not the only thing that bothered us about our lives. The wildfires caused great damage everywhere. Self-employed and small business owners are also facing a crisis of survival. Income is falling, the level of anxiety is increasing.
The author of Lamentations in the Bible also faced difficult times (Lamentations Ch. 3). He says that he felt God surrounded him with poverty and suffering, built up walls so that he could not escape, and filled him with heavy shackles, but God did not hear when he cried out. Memories of the happy days disappeared without hesitation, and the only thing that came out of his lips was sighing.
When sickness and failure, feelings of emptiness, boredom, or helplessness come, we are able to use them as opportunities for reflection. Such negative moments in life may be a sign to remove those negatives that have afflicted our lives. The author of Lamentations looks at himself in his depression. Then he discovers the root of hope; “But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope.” (Lamentations 3:21)
If we look closely at the chapter, it is a sudden reversal of the mood as if the song that used to be in a minor key suddenly changed to a major key. What made this change possible is the 'restoration of memory.’ Memory connects our thoughts, which have been buried in the trials and pains we are experiencing now, with the larger world. Life is difficult, but we have come here through countless challenges. There were moments of solitude, but we were never abandoned or truly alone. There were times when people in the world seemed to have turned their backs, but even in those times of suffering, God was with us.
So, the author says that “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, His mercies never come to an end They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness” and he continues to sing “therefore I will hope in the Lord.” (Lamentations 3:23-24)
It reminds me of a part of Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s poem in his letter to his family when he was in a jail during WWII.
“By gracious powers so wonderfully sheltered,
and confidently waiting, come what may,
We know that God is with us night and morning
and never fails to greet us each new day.” - “By Gracious Powers,”English translation By Fred Pratt Green.
Let us keep looking forward to a bright new every morning in the light of the Lord.
May God bless us all on the journey of 2021!
- By Pastor Eun-Joo Myung, Federated Church. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
