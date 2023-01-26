New library supervisor to return community events

Susan Sawyer, Patterson’s new library supervisor, has over a decade of experience working for the Stanislaus County Library. After a change of career late in life, she recently gained her library degree and looks forward to guiding the Patterson branch as her first permanent position.
Sawyer has been a library employee since 2008, working as a driver for several years. She also worked part-time as a substitute library assistant all across the county. But in 2016, she went full-time and became the interim supervisor for the Ceres library. When the library twice was without a supervisor, she oversaw the location.
After a permanent supervisor returned to Ceres, Sawyer wanted to pursue a permanent position. However, she couldn’t take one without a library degree. “I thought, ‘You know, I could totally do this, even though I’m older,’” she said. And while almost fifty years old, she enrolled in an online program with San José State University, graduating in May of 2022. She came on as the new Patterson supervisor in October.
Sawyer’s favorite part of the Patterson branch, she said, are the two community rooms. They provide the opportunity to hold community events away from the main room. She recounted that the Ceres building has no community rooms, forcing events to set up in the middle of the library, which can get loud. A place to hold the events let them introduce new people to the library and serve the community.
“I do also like going out into the community and meeting with schools,” she said. During these meetings she explains the library services to parents and students.
Additionally, she enjoys the love of books that she’s found among the Patterson community. “There are a lot of people who love to read,” Sawyer said. Other locations have had more visitors looking for computer help than book recommendations or discussions. While she is happy to give computer assistance, books were her main drive to enter the career. “I love books, that’s part of the reason I’m here. I find it rewarding when I’ll recommend a book, and then someone will come back and say, ‘I really loved that.’”
She continued, “I think there’s a lot of less reliable information sources out there, so I think it’s great that they have a place to come where they can find what they’re looking for.”
Reaching out to the public is another one of her goals.
Sawyer hopes to revitalize the community aspect of the library that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though restricted by limited staff, she wants to bring back many of their events and slowly return them to their pre-2020 activities.
