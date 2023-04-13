New Manufacturing Plant Coming to Patterson

New jobs at a high tech manufacturing plant will be one step closer for Patterson following Thursday night’s Planning Commission meeting. HPL is seeking approval for plans to build a 128,800 square foot building on the Keystone Pacific Parkway.
“There’s a three level review that the plans need to pass in order for the company to apply for a building permit,” said Community Development and Planning Director Bryan Stice. “ City staff from planning, public works and fire, to name a few, make sure the building will function safely and are consistent with the city’ codes and policies. Also, they have to pass California’s environmental review.”
Employees at the new plant will be working with robotic equipment to build conference room tables and lockers for companies such as Facebook, Google and Netflix.
“It’s exciting to think that what is made right here in Patterson will be used by companies on a global scale,” said Stice.
HPL already has a presence in Patterson and the new building is expected to double their work force from about 25 to 50.
The Commission meets on April 13th at City Hall.
