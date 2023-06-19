The new high school theater is ready to open. The California Department of Education has given its stamp of approval. Patterson Joint Union School District Superintendent, Dr. Reyes Gauna made the announcement at a special Board of Trustees meeting Monday night.
“After months of preparation to ensure proper safety mitigation measures for the safe crossing of students and staff between PHS and the theater, the much-anticipated opening has finally been approved for our students and staff to enjoy,” said Gauna.
The building’s official opening has been held up because kids and teachers need to walk across North 9th Street to get to it from the school and that pathway was considered dangerous. Thanks to construction of a crosswalk and medians that are about to be built, the problem has been solved.
Work begins Monday June 19 on 9th Street from Las Palmas to Ward Avenue. That area will be closed to traffic and detour signs are to be in place through June 30. The city of Patterson’s Engineering Department is heading up the project and their staff can answer any questions (209) 895-8033
