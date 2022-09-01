Patterson Joint Unified School District’s new superintendent, Dr. Reyes Gauna, met with parents and students for an open forum at Patterson High School on August 29. After a summary of his experience in educational work, he opened the floor to any comments on the district’s performance.
“[It] is an opportunity for me to connect with the community on a different level. I think it’s important for a superintendent to sit with the community members—students, parents, community members, different organizations—and listen to them.” He continued, “Tonight is about listening to you, the community.”
“Listening to Learn”, as the event was called, accomplished just that. Parents and students brought up ways the district is performing well and things that could be improved.
“I think it’s easy to get caught up and just stay in the office and not be out,” Gauna said. “It’s easy, as busy as the district office gets. But sometimes it’s important to slow down, to really understand your community, to be able to make an impact. The best way to do that is by offering an opportunity for people to speak what they feel.”
For several minutes, attendees listed ways the district is succeeding. A student noted that staff are always willing to put in extra time and invest in students, and a parent praised the Rising Sun program for disabled students. A former student fondly recalled the variety of clubs available and how students are encouraged to find their interests.
Next, Gauna asked for ways the schools could improve. One parent, Lisa Montgomery, mentioned issues with students receiving lunch.
“It was enlightening to see he wanted to listen,” she said afterward. She mentioned it’s encouraging that parents’ voices are being heard, and she believes it means real change is coming for the schools’ issues.
PHS student Mariama Mensah attended to represent Student Leading Education, an on-campus student organization. “We strive to make the campus here better,” she said. Mensah specifically brought up concerns about the strict dress code in light of the intense summer heat.
With each issue raised, Gauna made his plans for improvement clear. Some things were already being worked on, and others he committed to pursuing the following day. He discussed arranging meetings with some individuals to hear their concerns fully.
One of the superintendent’s top goals is to be present at the schools, going as far as becoming a student for a day. He stressed he has an open-door policy and is willing to meet with anyone.
“If we stay together, working as a community and collaborating, and knowing that we’re here to help our students be successful, we can’t go wrong.”
