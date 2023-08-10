This is a day filled with anticipation, excitement and maybe a little sleepiness. Today is the first day of the 2023-24 school year for the Patterson Joint Unified School District. Students, teachers, and staff will be meeting and greeting each other on campuses throughout the city. Preparation for this day has been in the works for some time now.
The Patterson Community Stadium was home to the annual back to school block party on Saturday. This event was organized and hosted by the school district's Grants and Communications coordinator, Johnny Padilla. “The purpose of this event is to help our families get started for the school year by giving out resources and supplies,” said Padilla.
The party was set up with community and school booths. Each booth provided information, resources, and school necessities free of charge. “We had 55 community and school booths here, the school booths gave away backpacks, school supplies, basically everything families need to get started for school. Community booths gave out resources, and different things to help families, for example the nursing tent was providing covid tests for free,” said Padilla.
Northmead Elementary preschool teacher Alejandria Medina and her aide Monia Ramirez have been spending a lot of time in their classroom getting everything just right. “We do a lot of rearranging to make sure important items are ready,” said Medina. “We check to make sure we have the children’s name tags, their notebooks, and binders. We make sure their cubbies are ready and their names are on the carpet.”
Medina teaches three- to five-year-olds who come in for either a morning or afternoon session. She says this will be the first time for many kids that they come to school. “I recommend that parents prepare their kids for preschool by getting them ready at home in terms of having some structure” she said. “For some kids who’ve never been away from their parents, the first couple of weeks can be really hard on them. I always tell the parents that I will not allow your child to just cry for hours. After 15 minutes I will call you. I know what it’s like to be a parent and to see them cry – it breaks your heart. So we do our best to make our classroom feel welcoming.”
For other students, this year will be their grand finale at PJUSD. Sophia Reichmuth is a graduating senior at Patterson High School. “I’m kind of soaking up every last thing,” said Reichmuth. “Like when we got our I.D.’s, I stayed for 30 extra minutes just to say hi and talk to everyone.”
Reichmuth was crowned as Miss. Patterson in May and will continue to perform the duties that come with the position during the school year. But she says that doesn’t worry her – it’s math that’s the concern. “I’m thinking about my math class the most,” she said. “It’s finite math and I know my teacher is amazing when it comes to that so I have faith that I’ll get through it, but it’s what I’m anxious about.”
Reichmuth says the immediate focus for her and others in the class of ’24 is the traditional Senior Sunrise that will take place Friday morning. “We’re all talking about getting our shirts done, what we’re going to bring and what we’re going to do,” she said. “We can’t wait to bring our blankets and watch the sun rise together. We’ll take a bunch of pictures and talk and then go to class!”
That same day, everyone on the PHS campus will notice the start of something big - $10 million big. On Friday, August 11 construction of a new swimming pool and upgrades for the front quad area will begin. PJUSD Construction Coordinator Kristi Ventura says work will be going on during school hours but there’s no need to worry. “Everyone involved has extensive experience doing construction during school,” she said. “It will be an experienced staff that’s used to working on an active school campus.”
Ventura says the pool will be built between the Klein Gym and the tennis courts and the front quad area is to the right of the main office. The PJUSD School Board gave final approval for the $10 million project this week. It’s expected to take a year to complete.
