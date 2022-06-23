Effective for the 2022-23 school year, Patterson High School is pleased to announce that we will be using GoFan for mobile ticketing for ALL PHS Athletics Events. Fans can purchase tickets online through the Patterson High School GoFan page or by presenting a card or mobile payment option at the ticket booth. All major credit cards are accepted, along with Apple Pay.
The new ticketing policy allows Patterson High School to operate a more efficient and professional ticket gate while creating a safer and enhanced fan experience. Buying tickets online allows fans to access and share tickets easily by email or text without standing in line.
Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online prior to reaching the facility. For your convenience, signage will be set up at the venue to help fans navigate an online purchase quickly and easily.
Tickets will be available for purchase via the GoFan App & Patterson HS GoFan Homepage accessed by the links below:
GoFan Mobile App for iPhone: https://apple.co/3MOvsgM
Patterson HS GoFan Homepage: https://bit.ly/gofanphs
**Tickets will also be made available for purchase at the Ticket Booths during each event via a debit or credit card or, by accessing GoFan via a QR Code by scanning with your phone's camera. No cash will be accepted at any time.
For more information, please contact Athletic Director Rob Cozart at rcozart@patterson.k12.ca.us
