2022 is the year for business in Patterson. The new year has already seen two young entrepreneurs start-up businesses in town and there seems to be no indication of slowing down.
Maxx Cards Gaming
Patterson native Michael Simeon celebrated the grand opening of his Gaming, Card and Hobby shop, Maxx Cards Gaming this weekend. The shop will cater to the popular card market that has seen an increased demand since the pandemic. Maxx Cards Gaming gives Patterson residents a local solution for their: Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic: The Gathering, Digimon, Sports Cards, Comics and Warhammer needs.
“I don’t wanna stop at cards though,” said Simeon. “I don’t wanna just think about myself, it’s not about me making money, it’s about me providing a service for Patterson and trying to keep more money in town versus people having to go out of town and spend money elsewhere cause the hobby industry is booming right now and that money can be staying in Patterson.”
Speaking of booming, Simeon has already been receiving phone calls and having customers show up right at opening to secure hobby boxes of NBA and NFL Sports Cards. Customers are hoping to find valuable rookie cards and one-of-a-kind color designs. Different variations of popular players can sell online for thousands of dollars.
“The sports card market is really insane right now,” said Simeon. “I usually sell out within minutes of me putting them up, it's just a hot industry.”
The market isn’t just hot for sports cards, Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh have also seen variations sell online for thousands of dollars. In 2020, the rapper Logic paid $220,000 for a first edition Charizard card. Even with the high demand, Simeon still keeps the prices respectable.
“My prices are very fair. A lot of the stuff I sell I can markup higher because of the market value, but I don’t. People are very appreciative of that.”
Before opening his shop, Simeon traveled the country competing alongside the top Yu-Gi-Oh players in the U.S. It was playing in hobby shops across the country that really made Simeon want to open a shop in Patterson.
“I started [playing Yu-Gi-Oh back in 1999]. I played it as a kid and as I got older I found other interests but my brother, who was living with me at the time had moved out and left behind a lot of his Yu-Gi-Oh cards and while I was looking through them it gave me sort of a nostalgic feeling and I thought ‘I wanna start playing them cards somewhere’ so I went to my local hobby store in Los Banos and that’s what really got the ball rolling.”
While Simeon was excited to open up Maxx Cards Gaming, he says the fate of the store will rely heavily on the community of Patterson.
“People are very appreciative that I opened the store. I get people in here daily thanking me for opening…The thing about these hobby stores is that they only do as good as the community makes them. Everything in here is based on what people want. There’s not really service outside of hobbies that the store provides so they can only thrive as good as the community makes them. When it comes to small towns like Patterson, even though its growing, it’s still kind of a risk to open here but the thing is Patterson is growing and once it gets bigger than it is now, there’s no doubt in my mind that a store like this will do great and plenty of other businesses as well. I wanted to take that risk and open the store now so that I can get in early and take the chance and it seems to me, based just off of the response, that it’s paying off.”
Maxx Cards Gaming is located at 515 Keystone Blvd Suite 116 (209) 860-2350.
Dynasty Flores
Del Puerto High School Senior Mari Vivanco has been making floral arrangements since last February, but after a run-in with city officials prompted her to apply for her business license, Vivanco is officially up and running.
“When I first started I was making arrangements from home without a license or anything because I didn’t know I needed one,” Said Vivanco. “I was going to pop-ups and selling out on the street by myself and that’s when the city came and shut me down.”
Instead of closing her business for good, Vivanco responded by applying for her business license and has since expanded Dynasty Flores making arrangements for larger events like: weddings, funerals and quinceaneras.
The flowers in Dynasty’s bouquets are grown by Vivanco herself. She loves working with her hands and credits Del Puerto High School in helping her to blossom into a more productive business person.
“I’ve always been the type of person that needs to stay busy with my hands,” said Vivanco. “Anything about agriculture fascinates me. I started planting my own flowers to sell them for better profits and it also keeps me working with my hands all the time and keeps my mind busy…Honestly, I feel like [Del Puerto High School] is such a good school. It’s like a little community here and everyone is so encouraging about everything that you do. They really help guide you in the right direction and you learn a lot about being disciplined and staying engaged.”
Vivanco has her long-term goals set on opening a brick and mortar. For anyone interested in learning more about Dynasty Flores please visit: www.dynastyflores.com or Instagram: dynasty_flores_.
