The Patterson community is home to an array of people; Farmers, educators, artists, laborers, side-hustlers, and now, a California State Senator.
Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, who represents over a million Californians spanning 13 counties, can be spotted getting her usual at Blues Cafe, a peach smoothie, before heading off to her office located inside the State Capitol building in Sacramento.
“One of the things that makes Patterson so special is the sense of community,” said the Senator. “I can be walking my grandson to the park, or outside getting the mail and the sense of community and family is really special [here in] Patterson.”
For Alvarado-Gil, the decision to move to Patterson after being elected in November was an easy one. Her daughter used to live in the Modesto area and after campaigning in Patterson she became enamored with the community and decided it would be a great place for her to be a grandmother.
“I was looking for a community where my daughter can raise my grandson and I fell in love with Patterson during my campaign.”
During her High School years, Senator Alvarado-Gil found herself in a foster care system in Mexico and it wasn’t until her grandmother pulled her out of her group home that she was able to return to the United States and attend UC Davis where she studied Animal Science. After shifting her attention to raising her three children as a single parent, the Senator returned to school and received a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco.
Since winning November’s election, Senator Alvarado-Gil has been hard at work advocating for the people that she represents. In her first month, she introduced a new public safety bill that makes rape of an unconscious person a violent felony in California.
“I am proud to introduce bipartisan legislation that brings parity to victims of sexual assault…It is now time to declare that all forms of rape are a violent felony,” said the Senator in a press release following the introduction of the bill.
Last week, the Senator introduced a new Covid tax credit bill that aims to provide financial relief to businesses complying with Covid-19 safety measures.
“California still has some of the most rigid Covid-19 workplace standards in the country…I believe the state should bear those costs, not employers.”
During the floods of early January, Senator Alvardo-Gil and County Supervisor Channce Condit visited affected homes and businesses to provide support and information on assistance programs.
“I wanted to make sure people were safe,” said Alvarado-Gil. “I was talking to families…making sure they knew resources [that were available] and how to apply for help.”
A project that Alvarado-Gil holds near and dear to our area is to dedicate Highway 33 to fallen Cpl. Ronil Singh. With the help of County Supervisor Condit, the Senator hopes to have a monument established between Newman and Patterson in the near future. She’s also just recently met with the leaders of the Special Olympics and hopes to add their programming to the City of Patterson.
The Senator looks forward to this year's Apricot Fiesta and encourages those who may be on-the-fence about starting their own businesses, to go for it.
“I look forward to meeting more people during the Apricot Festival and encourage those who are thinking of launching their businesses downtown or anywhere else in Patterson to make that leap. There are lots of programs [out there] to help new business owners and we want to make our downtown lively.”
