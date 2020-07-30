The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors approved a Business Grant Program on July 14 that is intended to offer financial assistance to businesses in the county that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses can begin the online application process on Friday, July 31. Eligible businesses have until Aug. 28 to apply.
A total of $10 million will be distributed through the program to aid local businesses this fall. An additional $4 million is also available for nonprofit organizations. A $1 million touchless gift card program is also under consideration according to the release.
Small businesses can apply for grant funding up to $25,000 in aid. At least 50% of the funding will be allocated for small businesses that employ up to 50 full-time employees.
Businesses employing more than 50 full-time employees are eligible for up to $50,000 in grant funding.
Applications will be scored based on criteria that include prior business health, the level of COVID-19 impact on the business, business planning and impact, and details regarding the intended use of funds.
The Board of Supervisors also approved two additional recommendations in the form of the Nonprofit Support and Community Match Fund.
The nonprofit support program includes $4 million of local support funding for direct service providers, youth services/activities and community-centered arts/culture nonprofit organizations.
The Community Match Fund will provide $1 million to implement a touchless gift card program countywide. This is intended to allow consumers to purchase gift cards in several denominations and allocate $1 million in matching funds to stimulate the Stanislaus economy and support local restaurants and retailers. Further details on this program will be considered at a future meeting according to the release.
For more information, visit the Stanislaus County Workforce Development website. The application process begins on July 31 at 8 a.m.
