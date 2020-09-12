Some Patterson residents may experience power outages caused by a motorcycle collision against a utility pole on Walnut Avenue. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries. No further information on the status of the driver is available at this time.
A message from Turlock Irrigation District reported that the incident occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.
A TID crew is on the scene to restore power as soon as possible.
TID customers can call the 24-hour hotline at (209) 883-8301 for updates from TID as soon as they are available.
