California Highway Patrol (CHP) recommended motorists use an alternate route on Highway 33 or Highway 99 following a collision that involved three big rig trucks Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 north of Sperry Avenue in Patterson.
CHP received the first call at 4:37 a.m. regarding a multi-vehicle traffic collision.
No injuries were reported despite wreckage that caused delays all Thursday morning. The accident led to an extended closure of the road that was not cleared by Caltrans workers until approximately noon later that day.
