The American Red Cross is set to host two blood drives in Patterson in August and October.
The first of the two will be held on Aug. 18 at the Hammon Senior Center at 1033 West Las Palmas Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The second blood drive is scheduled for Oct. 20 at Patterson Fire Station 2, located at 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway from 2 to 7 p.m.
All donations must be scheduled through an appointment at redcrossblood.org, the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Donors will be asked to present photo identification and will be asked to fill out a form and inform the on-site staff of any prescription or over-the-counter medications they are taking. All donors are required to wear a mask during their donation appointment. If you do not have a mask, then one will be provided to you on-site.
Donors may also use the RapidPass feature to expedite the donation process. Users can fill out forms and health history questions and print, download, or email the RapidPass to themselves and bring the material to the appointment.
Blood donated will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as part of the process. The Red Cross tests every blood donation for a variety of infections. Testing for COVID-19 antibodies in donations began on June 15. Donors whose blood tests positive may be eligible to take part in a convalescent plasma donation program. The convalescent plasma is being evaluated as a possible treatment for currently ill COVID-19 patients.
Positive donors may also participate in research studying those with positive results.
Signing up for the convalescent plasma program requires a seperate application process by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/plasma-donations-from-recovered-covid-19-patients.html
The COVID-19 antibody test used by the Red Cross is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies for the coronavirus regardless of whether they developed symptoms.
Donors must have a successful donation in order to receive antibody results. Only successful donations are sent to the lab for testing. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness. Donors are asked to refer to a diagnostic test for diagnoses. Positive antibody test results do not confirm infection or immunity. A positive result indicates potential exposure to the virus.
"We encourage you to go to redcrossblood.org and fill out an application to help someone get back home to their loved ones," said Liz Garcia from the American Red Cross.
Both blood drives in Patterson will accept whole blood and power red blood donations. A power red blood donation is similar to a whole blood donation, except a machine is used to extract two units of red blood cells during a single donation while safely returning your plasma and platelets to you. The average blood donation takes about eight to 10 minutes. A power red blood donation takes approximately 30 minutes longer than a whole blood donation.
Whole blood requirements
- Have not donated blood in the last 56 days
- Must be in good health and feeling well
- Must be 16 years or older
- Must weigh at least 110 pounds
Power red donation requirements
- Can donate every 112 days up to three times per year
- Must be in good health and feeling well
- Must be at least 16 years or older
- Female donors must be at least 19 years old and at least 5’5” tall and weigh at least 150 pounds.
- Must have O, A- or B- blood type to be eligible
Other requirements or considerations are taken into account before being permitted to donate blood, including low iron, certain medications, medical conditions, and travel to certain countries and personal history.
Those wishing to donate must wait until any illnesses have subsided for 24 hours before donating. Chronic conditions, such as diabetes, must be treated and under control. Those who had Zika virus infections must wait more than 120 days after symptoms resolve to donate. Those who have ever had Ebola virus are not permitted to donate. Those who traveled or lived in malaria-risk areas must wait three years after completing malaria treatment or three months after returning from a trip to an area where malaria is found. Donors who lived in a country or countries where malaria is found are asked to wait three years before donating blood.
