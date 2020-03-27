The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office has asked any non-essential businesses still in operation in defiance of Gov. Newsom’s order to comply and temporarily close and help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Non-essential businesses that are being asked to close are bars, pubs, night clubs, dine-in restaurants, gyms, personal training facilities, entertainment venues, public events, barbershops, hair salons, and nail salons.
If a non-essential business refuses to comply, Patterson Police Services will call the business and inform them of the violation. If the non-essential business remains open, a letter and a notice of what the violation is will then be given out. Lastly, if continued, an administrative citation will be given out to those non-essential businesses found to be in violation.
Businesses that are approved to remain open are gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, take-out restaurants, delivery restaurants, convenience stores, banks, laundromats, laundry services, essential state and local government functions, law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
A more comprehensive list of businesses and workers that are classified as essential can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/img/EssentialCriticalInfrastructureWorkers.pdf
Gov. Newsom issued Executive Order N-33-20 directing all residents to immediately stay home except for essential activities on March 19. All non-essential businesses were also asked to close.
Sheriff Jeff Dirkse stated in a Facebook post yesterday that the Sheriff’s Office has created a team of deputies to conduct extra patrol to help protect non-essential businesses that have closed.
