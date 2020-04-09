Apricot Fiesta has been a celebration in Patterson for 50 years.
Never in its history has it ever been canceled.
Due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, the Apricot Fiesta Board had to make the hard decision to cancel the 2020 Apricot Fiesta.
The decision to cancel the Apricot Fiesta took a lot of option weighing and soul searching, but with the community’s health and safety at risk, the board felt it was the right decision to make.
“Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19 and in order to follow the state of California’s guidelines of the shelter in place, it is with a heavy heart that the Apricot Fiesta Board of Directors has made the difficult decision of postponing our event to 2021. We are truly saddened by this outcome, but our organization has always and will always continue to put the safety of our community first,” Apricot Fiesta President Kristen Valentine said in a statement last week.
Although the Board was very excited about adding some new events to the Fiesta’s 50th anniversary, they’ve decided to hold the Apricot Fiesta’s 50th anniversary in 2021 to allow it to be the grand celebration it should be.
Even though the actual Fiesta has been canceled, some of the events that lead up to the fiesta weekend will still occur. Such as the Miss Patterson pageant and the Little Mister and Little Miss Apricot contest.
The actual dates for these events have not been confirmed, but coordinators Kristin and Gwendolyn Valentine are hoping to have the winners selected and crowned at some type of public gala or event during the summer.
Coordinator for the Poetry and Prose contest Juanzette Hunter, says she will still accept, compile and publish the poems for the 2020 edition.
The Wine & Cheese event is canceled but could be revisited as a summer event as well.
The likelihood of a baking contest could not be confirmed at press time.
The Arts & Craft contest is canceled for 2020 because of the different types of materials being used for art projects.
The success of the Apricot Fiesta is dependent on volunteers and community support.
Please stay tuned for our fundraisers that will help fund the 50th Anniversary on June 4, 5 and 6, 2021.
Editor’s Note: Regina Reid is a member of the Patterson Apricot Fiesta board.
