Members of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team were out at the Las Palmas boat ramp, attempting to retrieve a boat that has been stuck in the river for an unknown number of years.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District offered assistance. The hull of the boat was filled with sediment and buried in the river bottom. Using shovels and a fire hose to displace the sediment allowed two winches connected to the front ends of the Sheriff’s Department trucks to pull the boat halfway to the bank.
At the time of this report, the boat had not been fully recovered. SCSD started the retrieval process at approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 15.
