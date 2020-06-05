Patterson Fire, West Stanislaus Fire Protection District, and Cal-Fire responded to a possible drowning at the California Aqueduct near Sperry Avenue on June 5.
At 9:50 a.m. California Highway Patrol dispatchers received a 911 call.
The caller was a Patterson resident involved in a voluntary search for missing man, Felix Mapanda.
First responders confirmed the presence of a deceased person in the water.
The deceased was recovered at approximately 11:25.
The deceased has been transported to the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office in Modesto, where the death will be investigated to determine the cause, manner, and possible identification. The identity of the deceased has not been officially confirmed as of this publication.
The recovery was a joint effort executed by Patterson Fire and West Stanislaus Fire Protection District.
