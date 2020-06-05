Patterson, CA (95363)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.