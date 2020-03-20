The number of total cases in the state of California has risen to 1,006 confirmed positive cases as of March 19. The number of total deaths is now at 19 in the state.
The ages for all the confirmed positive cases:
Age 0-17: 18 cases
Age 18-64: 711 cases
Age 65 and older: 273 cases
Unknown: 4 cases
Of the 982 cases not related to repatriation flights:
86 are travel related
108 are person to person
266 are community transmission
522 under investigation
There are currently 22 state and county health labs currently testing for the COVID-19 virus. Stanislaus County now has five confirmed positive cases with no deaths reported.
People can help protect themselves by:
Staying home except for essential activities.
Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash hands afterward.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay away from work or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough
Practice social distancing
Follow guidance from public health officials
If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.
