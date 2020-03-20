COVID-19

The number of total cases in the state of California has risen to 1,006 confirmed positive cases as of March 19. The number of total deaths is now at 19 in the state. 

The ages for all the confirmed positive cases: 

  • Age 0-17: 18 cases

  • Age 18-64: 711 cases

  • Age 65 and older: 273 cases

  • Unknown: 4 cases

Of the 982 cases not related to repatriation flights:

 

  • 86 are travel related

  • 108 are person to person

  • 266 are community transmission

  • 522 under investigation

There are currently 22 state and county health labs currently testing for the COVID-19 virus. Stanislaus County now has five confirmed positive cases with no deaths reported.

People can help protect themselves by: 

  • Staying home except for essential activities. 

  • Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

  • Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

  • Cover a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash hands afterward.

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

  • Stay away from work or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

  • Practice social distancing

  • Follow guidance from public health officials

If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

